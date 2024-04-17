Saul Centers, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Saul Centers in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saul Centers’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Shares of BFS opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $850.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.08. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $41.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.42%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,486.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 29.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

