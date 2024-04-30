Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ MCBC opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $489.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.
