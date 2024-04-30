Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $297.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $320.82.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $261.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $206.69 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.71.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 80.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

