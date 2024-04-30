Model N (NYSE:MODN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

NYSE MODN opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 229,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,752.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 229,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,752.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Model N by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 937,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after buying an additional 70,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

