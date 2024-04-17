CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 55,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.