USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in USD Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in USD Partners by 145.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in USD Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

