Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TENB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.20.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Tenable has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $188,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $188,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,382 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,615. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 14.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

