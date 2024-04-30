StockNews.com Lowers OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSIS

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $144.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 369,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.