WNS (NYSE:WNS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.44.

Get WNS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WNS

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.04.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 82,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 885,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after acquiring an additional 157,336 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1,545.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 77,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 72,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.