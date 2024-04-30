Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Immunic Stock Performance

Immunic stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,335,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,941,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 254,999 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 26.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,973 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 46.3% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 272,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

