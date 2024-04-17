Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APPS. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

APPS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 395.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

