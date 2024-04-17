Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $74.52 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

