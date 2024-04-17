Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
