Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 3.1 %

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

