StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of IHT opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a P/E ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.15. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,524,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 878 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,231.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,379.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,948,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,610,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 200 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.50 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,524,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,316 shares of company stock worth $2,105,362. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

