Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APLS. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $51.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $20,108,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,651 shares of company stock worth $25,130,257. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

