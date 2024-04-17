StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
NYSE:AWX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.80.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
See Also
