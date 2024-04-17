FY2025 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Nabors Industries in a report released on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($4.32) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $74.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $708.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $141.47.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.52 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after buying an additional 209,450 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $16,620,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 75.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 384,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,308,000 after purchasing an additional 164,816 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $13,872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

