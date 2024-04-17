Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

