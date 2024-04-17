SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $89.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.68.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

