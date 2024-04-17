SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $89.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.68.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
