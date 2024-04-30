Robert W. Baird Increases Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $88.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WH. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

