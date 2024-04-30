Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.72.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,976,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 197.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 411,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 273,257 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,733.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,257,000 after acquiring an additional 208,630 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

