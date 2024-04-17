Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.00

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.06), with a volume of 6807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.06).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.97.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

