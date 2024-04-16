Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $139,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 11,586 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $568,988.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,647.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,383 shares of company stock worth $16,650,143 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TENB

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.