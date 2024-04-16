Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,889,500 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 1,748,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.5 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 9.89%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 84.74%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.