Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Axtel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AXTLF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Axtel has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Axtel
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Axtel
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Retail Investors Can Follow Goldman Sachs’ Moves This Quarter
- About the Markup Calculator
- Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- PayPal’s User Decline Won’t Stop Its Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.