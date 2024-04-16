Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axtel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AXTLF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Axtel has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

