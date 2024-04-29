Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,294 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $33,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

XEL stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.48. 3,884,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

