Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Humana by 2.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HUM opened at $314.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.62. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.23 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $465.42.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

