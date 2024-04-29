Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 37,621 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,621 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $40,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. CWM LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 133,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.
SS&C Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SSNC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.92. 1,154,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,802. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.43.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
