Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 29,746 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,746 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Gartner worth $36,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $448.65. The company had a trading volume of 689,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,918. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.43 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.60.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

