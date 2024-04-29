Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 29,746 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,746 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Gartner worth $36,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gartner Price Performance
Gartner stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $448.65. The company had a trading volume of 689,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,918. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.43 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner
In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.60.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gartner
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.