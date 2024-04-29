Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $26,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,174,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,603,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.8% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 855,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,058,000 after purchasing an additional 225,562 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,573,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 109,275 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRL stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.10. 322,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.