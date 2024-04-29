Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Chubb Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.22. 2,182,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,131. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.88. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

