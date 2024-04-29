Algorand Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $70.41 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00054467 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00021081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012828 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,141,318,475 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

