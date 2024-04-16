Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,713 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $171,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $751.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $762.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $367.35 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.