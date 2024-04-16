Investors Research Corp Buys New Shares in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRI. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enviri Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NVRI stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Enviri Co. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.
About Enviri
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enviri
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Retail Investors Can Follow Goldman Sachs’ Moves This Quarter
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- PayPal’s User Decline Won’t Stop Its Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.