Investors Research Corp Buys New Shares in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRI. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviri Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVRI stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Enviri Co. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

About Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.30 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

