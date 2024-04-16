Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $144.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.08. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

