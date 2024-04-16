Bison Wealth LLC Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $203.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.39.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

