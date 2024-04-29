Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $447.30 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Compound has a market capitalization of $447.30 million and $27.76 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $55.14 or 0.00088084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00032766 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012863 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004152 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001565 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,112,118 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,112,071.74505444 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.87048009 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 490 active market(s) with $22,539,692.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

