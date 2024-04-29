Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $207,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,037.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.62. 1,170,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,932. The company has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

