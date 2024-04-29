Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0002

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 853.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $10.56 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 805.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002279 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $31.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

