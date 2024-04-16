Investors Research Corp Purchases 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $326.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.23 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.