SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTHR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 442.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after buying an additional 172,641 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.82. 2,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.40. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $179.70 and a 52-week high of $233.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.