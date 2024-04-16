Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 167.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.48.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $619.90. The company had a trading volume of 979,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,019. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $268.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $602.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

