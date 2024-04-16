Capital Analysts LLC Sells 59 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

