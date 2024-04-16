SFI Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,158,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,607,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 279,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 45,143 shares during the last quarter.

ROBT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,683. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

