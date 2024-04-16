SFI Advisors LLC Sells 1,967 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

SFI Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAD. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 177.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 132.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EFAD traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. 1,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

