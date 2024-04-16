Reviewing Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicom Group and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 9.47% 39.07% 5.78% Beyond Commerce -64.06% N/A -54.42%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 1 2 6 0 2.56 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Omnicom Group and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Omnicom Group presently has a consensus price target of $102.44, suggesting a potential upside of 13.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omnicom Group and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $14.69 billion 1.22 $1.39 billion $6.92 13.09 Beyond Commerce $3.56 million 0.00 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicom Group



Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing and post-production, digital transformation consulting, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, sales support, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, retail media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail marketing, retail media and e-commerce, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

About Beyond Commerce



Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

