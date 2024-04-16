Brokerages Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) PT at $13.17

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

FULC opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

