Financial Survey: Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and NetScout Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems $914.53 million 1.50 $59.65 million ($1.69) -11.40

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems -14.21% 4.57% 3.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of NetScout Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Canna-Global Acquisition and NetScout Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A NetScout Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

NetScout Systems has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.68%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. Additionally, the company offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

