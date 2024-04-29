Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

STOT stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,253 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1903 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

