Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $120.95. The stock had a trading volume of 549,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

